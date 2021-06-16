Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €117.69 ($138.46).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €113.18 ($133.15) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €101.81. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.