Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 75,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $15.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

