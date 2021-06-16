Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,589 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.