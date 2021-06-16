SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $13.65

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $13.37. SunOpta shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,720 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,109.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,036 shares of company stock worth $2,870,226. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

