PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,335 shares.The stock last traded at $57.76 and had previously closed at $56.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,888.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

