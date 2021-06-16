Fredric H. Gould Buys 14,000 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Director Fredric H. Gould purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,575.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BRT opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $324.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.