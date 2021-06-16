Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,594. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $450.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.27 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

