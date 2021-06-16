Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Buys C$30,119.40 in Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono bought 6,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,119.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,639,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,227,801.84.

GCM opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.33.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$129.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

