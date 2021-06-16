Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.