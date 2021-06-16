Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.50 Million

Brokerages expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to announce sales of $273.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. Smith & Wesson Brands reported sales of $233.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $852.25 million, with estimates ranging from $849.80 million to $854.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $8,544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 290,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $3,681,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

