Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $7.27

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.09. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 31,438 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

