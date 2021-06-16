Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $84,000 in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of UWMC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

