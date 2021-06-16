Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,329 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NINE opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.52. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

