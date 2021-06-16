Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.