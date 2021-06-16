Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Polar Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Polar Power by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Polar Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POLA opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.72. Polar Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets.

