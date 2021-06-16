Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 124,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,779,781 shares.The stock last traded at $20.20 and had previously closed at $21.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

