Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 12.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shot up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.83. 76,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,441,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Separately, TheStreet raised Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

