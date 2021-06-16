Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 49.9%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,600 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the May 13th total of 608,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.52.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
