Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 13th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.70.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Umpqua by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

