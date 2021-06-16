Short Interest in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Expands By 30.9%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $882,762.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,366 shares of company stock worth $2,293,879 in the last quarter. Insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRY has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

