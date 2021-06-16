Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Agenus by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 78.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.37. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.