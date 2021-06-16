Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $31,000 in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,210 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.