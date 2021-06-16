Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $80.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.