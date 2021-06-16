Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $14,387,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

