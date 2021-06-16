Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 637,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $5,232,240.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,345,576 shares of company stock valued at $26,693,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

