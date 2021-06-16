Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 30,290 CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 135,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASI. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.