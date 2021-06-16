Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Savara worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,503 shares of company stock valued at $123,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

