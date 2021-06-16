Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $168,000 Holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 60,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $184.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.