Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,005 Shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Unique Fabricating worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Unique Fabricating by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Unique Fabricating stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.66. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. Analysts expect that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

