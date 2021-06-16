Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Wix.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.11.

WIX stock opened at $279.27 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.