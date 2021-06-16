NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.63. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

