Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce sales of $158.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.92 million and the highest is $163.93 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $136.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $784.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.93 million to $803.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $955.75 million, with estimates ranging from $895.31 million to $981.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

NYSE PDS opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.66. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

