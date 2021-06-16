$747.48 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce sales of $747.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $736.93 million to $761.60 million. Valvoline posted sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

