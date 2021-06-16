LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $81.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $83.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $299.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433,102 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 219,466 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.