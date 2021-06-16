Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Down to $15.44

Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $15.00. Vaccitech shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 458 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on VACC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875 over the last 90 days.

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.