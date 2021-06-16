Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.41. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 846 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

The stock has a market cap of $658.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

