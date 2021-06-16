Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $96.36

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.36, but opened at $99.50. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 2,925 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

