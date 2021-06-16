Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.99. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 145,220 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.