Magnolia Oil & Gas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,337 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,224% compared to the typical daily volume of 101 call options.

NYSE:MGY opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

