Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Aramark Put Options (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,635 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,333% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.10. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

