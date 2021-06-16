Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Head-To-Head Survey

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Great Ajax pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 60.35% 9.63% 2.27% Kimco Realty 99.83% 18.60% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and Kimco Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $51.38 million 5.60 $28.50 million $0.93 13.45 Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.76 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.26

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Ajax and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kimco Realty 0 5 11 0 2.69

Great Ajax currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.23%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $18.35, indicating a potential downside of 14.15%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Great Ajax on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it acquires and originates small balance commercial loans (SBC) secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties through a foreclosure event of a loan or a direct acquisition. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

