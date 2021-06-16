Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 284,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 287,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195,257 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

