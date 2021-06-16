Maxim Group Boosts Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target to $11.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

AEMD stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $67.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

