Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report sales of $363.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.15 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Nutanix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

