BMO Capital Markets Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$35.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FINGF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Finning International stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15. Finning International has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

