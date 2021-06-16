Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion. Adient posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adient by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

