Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ILPT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ILPT opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

