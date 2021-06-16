B. Riley Increases Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Price Target to $24.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

