Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings and also result in cost savings. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of an increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Further, persistently increasing expenses will likely hurt profitability to some extent.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,484,607.84. Insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

