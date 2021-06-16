Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

